OPPJ set to create a Broadband Services Advisory Committee

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Police Jury debated an ordinance that would create a Broadband Services Advisory Committee at their meeting on February 7.

The committee would focus on expanding reliable, affordable broadband internet service in Ouachita Parish.

The seven-member panel would be appointed by members of the Police Jury. Each juror would nominate one person to represent their district, with President Shane Smiley selecting one at-large member.

Juror Larry Bratton, who represents District C, says the committee is vital to help jurors decide where to spend grant money.

“We have GUMBO One, GUMBO Two, there are also American Rescue Plan dollars that can be used for broadband coverage,” Bratton told KNOE.

Bratton says the committee will focus on three things.

“Number one, we serve everyone,” explained Bratton. “Number two, we serve everybody with what we would call a very reliable service. Number three, that reliable service needs to be scalable because today’s broadband requirements are probably going to escalate in the future.”

Currently, jurors are considering 16 proposals from Internet Services Providers to help expand broadband in Ouachita Parish. Bratton says the committee will study the proposals to ensure everyone is covered.

“We don’t want to put a band-aid on this stuff,” Bratton said. “We want to make sure that at the end of the day, everybody within Ouachita Parish has a broadband service they can rely on and depend on.”

The committee will also be tasked with developing an education program to help improve digital literacy.

“Schools, libraries, churches. Ultimately we can work to collapse the digital divide,” Bratton added.

The proposal will go up for a vote at the Jury’s next meeting.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.