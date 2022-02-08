Feed Your Soul: The Cupcake Shop

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Cupcake Shop in West Monroe is a simple concept with amazing cupcakes. The father and son owners, Jerry and Kevin Baughman started the business a few years ago.

Before this, Jerry had a job that kept him on the road most of the time. “I was a commercial driver for FedEx Ground hauling packages,” said Jerry.

They have been in the cupcake business before this. “My daughter approached the family about opening up the first cupcakery around here. It was called Curls Cupcakes. It was on Stella Street,” said Jerry.

They create a variety of regular flavors like lemon, wedding cake, strawberry cheesecake, chocolate, double chocolate, chocolate cream cheese, and chocolate peanut butter are always on hand. Kevin says they will always take suggestions. “Somebody that got something in Atlanta, or Dallas, or Denver and ask if we can incorporate that,” said Kevin.

I was able to get in on decorating some as well. I had one of my personal favorites, red velvet. Their cupcakes are fluffy and moist.

Jerry has enjoyed being able to meet numerous people through his experience. “When you interact with the public, as you know, you see all kinds of scenarios. Meet people with all kinds of backgrounds, and it’s been really a joy. It still is.”

Jerry and Kevin hope that they will continue doing this for a while, and that’s meeting new people. If you haven’t already, stop by the shop, grab a cupcake and say hello, and feed your soul.

