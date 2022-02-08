BREAKING: Firefighters battling blaze at business in Vidalia

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Firefighters are battling a blaze at a business in Concordia Parish, according to multiple reports.

It’s happening at The Budget Inn in Vidalia, according to local newspapers and witnesses on the scene.

The Concordia Parish Sentinel is reporting multiple agencies on the scene.

Drone video, sent in by Andy Moon, shows the fire consuming the building. Google satellite images confirm the location shown in the video.

According to the Natchez Democrat, a “person of interest” has been arrested in connection with the fire.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Drone video shows Budget Inn on fire in Vidalia, La. (Source: Andy Moon)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.