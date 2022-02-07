What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The tempting offer of winning big is what scammers use to get into your head and your bank account. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has ways you can avoid getting scammed.

Here are three signs of a prize scam:

Paying for your prize: If someone tells you to pay a fee for taxes, shipping and handling or processing to get your prize, the BBB says you’re dealing with a scammer. Do not wire money, send cash or pay with gift cards or cryptocurrency. That will make it hard for authorities to track who got your money and you may not be able to get it back.

Paying to win: Sweepstakes are free. The BBB says it is illegal for someone to ask you to pay in order to increase your chance of winning.

Providing your financial info: Never give your bank account or credit card number out to claim a prize or sweepstakes.

