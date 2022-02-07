SPD searching for teen girl last seen in December

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.

Maliyani Hernandez, 15, was last seen Dec. 23, 2021 near the 1100 block of Leander Street. Hernandez is described as an Hispanic female who is 5′ 9″ tall, weighs about 160 lbs, and has brown eyes and dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information should call SPD at 318-673-7300.

