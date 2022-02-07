Advertisement

Saints star Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge during Pro Bowl weekend

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara(Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Media (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested on an alleged battery charge by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials state that the officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5where a person was reporting battery. LVMP states that the victim told officers, that the alleged battery happened at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The investigation later identified the suspect to be Kamara. The investigation remains ongoing.

Kamara was taken into custody on Sunday, Feb. 6 without incident and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Jail records show Kamara’s bond was set at $5,000, and he was scheduled to make a first court appearance Monday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

