The Major League Fishing Tournament could return next year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Major League Fishing Tournament continues and officials say it’s bringing more than a million dollars to the community. The Vice President of Business Planning Michael Mulone says the economic impact is already a success.

“On average about 2.1 million dollars in economic impact for this event alone. That money gets turned over a couple of times, so it has a lasting effect. The benefit, though, is that we’re reaching a national audience that’s watching this all around the country,” Mulone said.

Mulone says the national broadcast will bring more attraction to Northeast Louisiana and more than 5,000 people have attended the event over the weekend. Mulone says if anglers are successful on the lakes, the tournament could return.

“If the anglers can catch big fish and a lot of fish, which means good content for our television show and for the fans who are watching right now on major league fishing dot com. That is one of the big factors of whether we will come back or not,” he said.

The General Manager for B & L Marine Nick McDonald says when all is said and done, he’s hoping the community can host the Major League Fishing Tournament again next year.

“On the major league fishing side, when we started this conversation, they said this was a one-time deal, but I’m hoping that we did such a good job with them, that they’re willing to come back and maybe do this again,” he said.

The final day of the tournament is Thursday and the winner receives the grand prize of 100,000 dollars and a trophy.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.