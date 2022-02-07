Advertisement

Entergy gets new look, promises better communication

Entergy says the new look symbolizes a renewed commitment to customer service and ‘more timely, clear and engaging’ communication.(Source: Entergy)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A major energy provider in the U.S. is getting a new look.

Entergy revealed its redesigned logo on Feb. 7, 2022.

Entergy says the new look symbolizes a renewed commitment to customer service and ‘more timely, clear and engaging’ communication.

“At Entergy, we’ve had the privilege of providing safe, affordable and reliable energy that has powered millions of lives for more than a century,” said Leo Denault, Entergy’s chairman and chief executive officer. “But we’re not resting there. We are proactively transforming our company to meet new opportunities. We’re evolving to ensure Entergy becomes a driving force for innovation and cutting-edge products and services. And we are accelerating our efforts to reduce carbon emissions, while partnering with our customers to support their own environmental goals, leading to a cleaner and better future for all our stakeholders.”

Integration of the new look will take place over multiple months. Changes have already been made to their website. Entergy says the cost of the transition will not be passed on to customers.

Entergy serves parts of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi. It also operates seven nuclear power units, including one in Michigan and one in Nebraska. Two units in Arkansas, Entergy says, produce enough energy for more than half the state.

You can read more about Entergy’s new look and what they say it means for customers on their website.

