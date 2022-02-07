Advertisement

Court records show second guilty plea planned in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.(Source: State of Michigan)
By ED WHITE
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, leaving four people to face trial in March.

Kaleb Franks said he willfully conspired with five other men to kidnap Whitmer before FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020.

Franks signed a document agreeing to plead guilty as charged. Ty Garbin pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.

The government said six men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions. Some are also facing weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky'Mario Coleman, 19
Monroe police investigate South 7th St. shooting and robbery
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant.
One dead after argument leads to accidental shooting in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
More than 200 people attend the event
The Krewe of Janus presents the 39th King and Queen
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP: State trooper arrested for domestic violence, placed on leave
The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. An Associated...
AP investigation: Women’s prison fostered culture of abuse

Latest News

A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man notices someone about to leap from bridge, intervenes
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden disappointed free community college cut from 'Build Back Better'
Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier bids $3B for Spirit hoping for major budget carrier