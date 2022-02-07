Advertisement

Costco carjacking suspect booked with murder of 12-year-old, sources say

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a woman in the Costco New Orleans gas line on Feb. 1.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man accused of last week’s carjacking of a woman at the Costco New Orleans gas station has been booked with second-degree murder.

Two law enforcement sources told WVUE Fox 8 the allegation added early Monday (Feb. 7) is in connection with the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Derrick Cash. Cash emerged from a stolen car in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard in New Orleans East on Jan. 3 and died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, New Orleans police said.

Related coverage:

Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute

Zurik: Over 880 people, some violent offenders, released without charges in 2021

Husband pleads for violent crime solutions after wife’s brutal carjacking at Costco

New Orleans school closing for day of mourning following shooting deaths of two children

Harris also was booked overnight with additional counts related to an armed carjacking attempt Jan. 18 on Howard Avenue. In that case, police allege Harris shot at a would-be victim who armed himself after Harris entered his vehicle. That victim was not injured.

Both the Cash murder and the two carjackings of which Harris is accused occurred after District Attorney Jason Williams’ office declined to prosecute Harris on an armed robbery arrest submitted by the NOPD last September. Court records show the DA’s office refused the armed robbery count on Nov. 10.

Harris is expected to appear Monday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court to determine whether a bond will be set and in what amount.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky'Mario Coleman, 19
Monroe police investigate South 7th St. shooting and robbery
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant.
One dead after argument leads to accidental shooting in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
More than 200 people attend the event
The Krewe of Janus presents the 39th King and Queen
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP: State trooper arrested for domestic violence, placed on leave
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes

Latest News

File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Driver dead in Caddo Parish rollover crash
What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?
What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?
What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?
What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?
Maliyani Hernandez, DOB: 9/19/2006, was last seen Dec. 23, 2021.
SPD searching for teen girl last seen in December
Latoya Grissom
COLD CASE: Texarkana police still searching for woman after 15 years