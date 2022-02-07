COLD CASE: Texarkana police still searching for woman after 15 years

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Monday, Feb. 7 is Latoya Grissom’s 40th birthday. She hasn’t been seen since 2007.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says she was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2007 getting into a small, dark-colored car near the Sunset Apartments on Allen Lane. While she hasn’t been seen since, her purse and some other belongings were found along a creek in 2010.

Police say over the years, they’ve followed up on hundreds of leads, but still haven’t learned what happened to Grissom. After 15 years, they’re still convinced there’s someone out there who can help them solve this case.

Anyone with information that could help police should call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.