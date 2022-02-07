2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches murder suspect still is on the run. And another remains in jail.

Both are suspected of killing 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries, of Trout.

Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

BOOKED: James E. Morrow Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Payne Drive in Natchitoches, was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, on a charge of unlawful disposal of remains and Feb. 4, 2022, on a charge of first-degree murder. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

“He is considered armed and dangerous. Please help us take him off the streets,” the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office posted Sunday, Feb. 6 on Facebook.

James E. Morrow Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Payne Drive in Natchitoches, also is accused of killing Humphries.

Morrow was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 2 on a charge of unlawful disposal of remains. He still was in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center when detectives arrested him about 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 on one count of first-degree murder.

Wednesday also is when Humphries’ body was found in an oxidation pond at the rear of Payne subdivision near Natchitoches. Detectives said it had been in the water for several days.

“The case has been ruled as a homicide; however, detectives are not releasing the cause of death at this time,” the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

It was Jan. 13 when Natchitoches police found Humphries’ abandoned vehicle. It was towed because of suspicious circumstances, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Soon after on the same date, Humphries’ family notified the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office that Humphries was missing Jan. 13.

LaSalle and Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches police and personnel with other agencies began to investigate suspicious circumstances surrounding Humphries’ disappearance.

It was while investigating those circumstances that Natchitoches authorities received information about a body being in the oxidation pond. Detectives also recovered undisclosed evidence from the scene.

Detectives subsequently searched three undisclosed areas near Natchitoches and obtained warrants to arrest Morrow and Cox.

Cox stands 5′6″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and possibly is wearing eyeglasses.

Detectives have spoken with family members of Cox.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Cox to call Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches at (318) 238-2388, their local law enforcement agency or 911. They advise against approaching him.

