Advertisement

2 dogs rescued from Shreveport house fire

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire on W 64th Street on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Two dogs were rescued from a house fire on W 64th Street on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two dogs were rescued from a house fire early Monday morning (Feb. 7).

About 15 minutes before 1 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department was called out to a house fire in the 600 block of W 64th Street between Clift and Wallace avenues. Officials say the people inside were able to get out before firefighters showed up, but SFD crews did rescue two dogs from the home.

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire on W 64th Street on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Two dogs were rescued from a house fire on W 64th Street on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.(KSLA)

No injuries were reported. The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky'Mario Coleman, 19
Monroe police investigate South 7th St. shooting and robbery
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant.
One dead after argument leads to accidental shooting in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
More than 200 people attend the event
The Krewe of Janus presents the 39th King and Queen
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP: State trooper arrested for domestic violence, placed on leave
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes

Latest News

File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Driver dead in Caddo Parish rollover crash
What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?
What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?
What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?
What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?
Maliyani Hernandez, DOB: 9/19/2006, was last seen Dec. 23, 2021.
SPD searching for teen girl last seen in December
Latoya Grissom
COLD CASE: Texarkana police still searching for woman after 15 years