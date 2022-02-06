Skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin seeks 3rd Olympic gold

BEIJING (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin’s first event of the Beijing Olympics is the one she won four years ago.

The 26-year-old from Colorado is set to defend her title in the giant slalom, which will be part of prime-time coverage of the Winter Games on Sunday on NBC — although anyone who wants to watch to the end should plan on being up late. The second of the two giant slalom runs is scheduled to start after midnight Eastern time.

The giant slalom is the first showdown between Shiffrin and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, whose rivalry is expected to stretch across several skiing events at these Olympics. Vlhova finished 13th at Pyeongchang in 2018 in this event, but she won the world title a year later.

Shiffrin’s two medals in 2018 were her gold in giant slalom and a silver in combined, and she also won the slalom in 2014. She also has three overall World Cup titles.

Everyone in the sport keeps an eye on Shiffrin and some remember the first time they ever saw her head down a hill on skis. Six-time Olympic medalist Bode Miller says he is a huge fan and calls Shiffrin the best racer he has ever seen. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety describes her as a textbook of skiing technique.

The first giant slalom run is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. and will be carried live on NBC. The second run will air live on the network’s late-night coverage. USA Network will also have live coverage of the first run.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, whom Shiffrin is dating, is supposed to race Monday after the men’s downhill was pushed back a day because of too-strong gusts at the scheduled start.

At the top of the speed course, known as The Rock, the wind was whipping at 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, when Sunday’s men’s race originally was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Beijing time.

Kilde is considered the man to beat in the downhill. The Norwegian leads the World Cup standings in that event and was fastest during training in China on Friday.

Wind was also an issue for Alpine skiing at the 2018 Pyongchang Games, where multiple races were postponed and the schedule was shuffled repeatedly.

