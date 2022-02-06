Advertisement

Monroe police investigate South 7th St. shooting and robbery

Ky'Mario Coleman, 19
Ky'Mario Coleman, 19(Monroe Police Department)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Sunday morning.

Monroe police say a robbery occurred at the 900 block of South 7th Street shortly before 3 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2022.

According to MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, one man was standing in front of the house and opened fire on the two marked police units. Fendall says the suspect opened fire as two officers approached the house. After shots were fired, the suspect ran into the house located at the 900 block of South 7th Street.

The news release from Monroe police stated that officers were able to safely remove the occupants of the residence.

After the police collected evidence and comments from witnesses, officers identified the suspect in the robbery and shooting as 19-year-old Ky’Mario Coleman.

Police say one weapon was recovered and Coleman’s shots missed the police units. Fendall with Monroe police says officers did not discharge their weapons. However, a citizen’s vehicle parked behind the officers’ was damaged by Coleman’s gunfire.

Coleman was arrested for one count of armed robbery and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. His bond is set for $1,500,000.00.

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details have been released to KNOE 8 News.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP: State trooper arrested for domestic violence, placed on leave
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant.
One dead after argument leads to accidental shooting in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
Experts say 30-year-olds are more at risk
There’s an increase in heart attacks among young men
Ezra Coutee (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)
Man found guilty of raping woman over 70 years old
80 anglers from all over the country will compete for a $100,000 grand prize.
Major League Fishing bass pro tour kicks off this weekend

Latest News

- Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP seeks people to participate in ACT-SO
- Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP seeks people to participate in ACT-SO
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast
More than 200 people attend the event
The Krewe of Janus presents the 39th King and Queen
More than 200 people attend the event
Janus and the Krewe Grand Ball presents 39th King and Queen