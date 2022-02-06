Advertisement

Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP seeks people to participate in ACT-SO

Photo courtesy: Gray-TV
Photo courtesy: Gray-TV(Will Thomas)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Members of Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP chapter are gearing up for the annual ACT-SO competition. It’s a program designed to recruit, stimulate and encourage academic and cultural achievement among students.

Organizers want adults and youth, in the 9th through 12th to sign up.

“Especially with the crime rate that we have here. It is so important. It does a lot for the mind and to see kids from all around the U.S. participate. And they go back home and say, ‘hey, I can do this.’ And that’s what it’s all about,” said Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP ACT-SO program chair Augusta Turner.

There are 33 competitions, including STEM, business and performing arts. Nearly 300,000 young people have participated in the program since its inception decades ago. Organizers are looking for high school students and mentors to sign up before the February 28th registration deadline. However, there are some requirements to meet.

Contact program chair Augusta Turner at 469-910-1854 or monroeactso@gmail.com.

