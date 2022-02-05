There’s an increase in heart attacks among young men

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A registered nurse says, she lost her 38-year-old brother to a massive heart attack back in 2009. Now, she’s bringing awareness to heart disease in young adults. The Franklin Medical Center Director of Nursing is sharing her personal story about how heart disease rocked her family to the core. She wants community members to know, that age doesn’t matter when it comes to this deadly condition.

“We got a call while he was working offshore that he had a heart attack, and he was 38 years old. So that was kind of hard to believe. He was very physically fit, but when we got the autopsy back he had a massive heart attack, said April Winborne, Franklin Medical Center Director of Nursing.

Robby Smith is Winborne’s brother and she says three of his main arteries were clogged, and it stopped oxygen from going to his heart. Winborne says, Smith thought he had indigestion just days before his death.

“A month or two before he passed, I noticed he was sleeping more, he was just more tired. That is an atypical symptom, that a lot of women kind of ignore, but it is a warning sign of heart disease, said Winborne.

St. Francis Medical Center Primary Care Dr. Darshan Patel says chest pains, toothaches, and shortness of breath are early warning signs. They can often be prevented by adding fruits and vegetables to your diet. Dr. Patel says there’s an increase in young men having heart attacks.

“Previously, we use to see this problem in the 50 plus age group, but now we’re seeing the problem in the 30 plus age group and men tend to get heart disease more than women,” he said.

Dr. Patel is encouraging everyone to work out at least three times a week, and if something doesn’t feel right, please go see a doctor.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.