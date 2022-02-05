One dead after argument leads to accidental shooting in Chick-fil-A drive-thru

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on U.S. 80.

A spokesman from the city says that the driver, 23-year-old Kendarius Vaughn of Jackson, was ordering at the drive-thru line when he and a backseat passenger were arguing about the order.

Vaughn grabbed a handgun and began waving it and held it towards the roof of the car. He then swung it towards his brother in the back seat.

The brother grabbed Vaughn’s arm and kept the gun from being aimed at him.

Vaughn shot himself when his brother pushed his arm back towards the front seat, away from him.

A spokesman from the city says the passenger in the backseat jumped in the driver’s seat and drove the victim to the hospital.

The city confirms that the driver shot at the location has died.

No charges will be filed for the shooting.

