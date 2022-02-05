Natchitoches man arrested in Joshua Humphries homicide case, another sought

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man has been arrested and another is currently wanted in connection with the homicide of Joshua Lee Humphries of Trout, La.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said James E. Morrow Jr., 30, who was previously arrested on February 2, 2022, on one count of unlawful disposal of remains, was arrested again on February 4, 2022, and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center without bond.

Furthermore, NPSO is currently searching for Kendrick Cox , 30, for a first-degree murder charge. NPSO said he is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him . Call 911, your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches at 318-238-2388.

Humphries was reported missing by his family to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office on January 13, 2022. His abandoned vehicle was found in Natchitoches by police prior to him being reported as missing. His body has eventually found in an oxidation pond near the Payne subdivision in Natchitoches on February 2, 2022.

