Major League Fishing bass pro tour kicks off this weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A big fishing tournament kicks off this weekend. Officials said it will be a great economic boost to Northeast Louisiana. 80 anglers from all over the country will compete for a $100,000 grand prize. They will be competing at three different lakes.

“The three different lakes for Darbonne, Caney and Bussey Break, how they all fish, they’re three different fisheries and how the anglers tackle that and go at those fish it’s going to be really compelling to watch,” said the Vice President of Major League Fishing, Michael Mulone.

Mulone said the tournament will highlight how great the fishing is in Northeast Louisiana.

“When they see how great the fishing is here, then they can come and do it so it’s a great calling card for the destination to welcome outdoorsmen from all over the world,” said Mulone.

President of Discover Monroe West Monroe, Alana Cooper, said the competition will be broadcasted to a national audience, which will promote the entire region.

“They’ll be watching hearing about our area, and they also make a television show and it will be broadcasted as well so there’s a continuing ripple effect from it,” said Cooper.

Cooper said the camera crews and fisherman will be here for about ten days spending money in Northeast Louisiana. They’ll be going to local restaurants, shops, gas stations, and staying in about 1,000 hotel rooms.

“Just in the direct economic span, we’re looking over 500 thousand dollars in just spending from direct here in Ouachita Parish,” said Cooper.

You can watch the tournament here. They will also be making a show from the competition that will air on the Discovery Channel starting July 1, 2021. People can also attend the fishing competition in person at D’Arbonne Lake, Caney Lake, and Bussey Break.

