WATCH: Colorado deputy rescues dog from burning vehicle

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deputy in Colorado is being hailed as a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from an SUV that was on fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the rescue with the public on Thursday. According to the timestamp on the video, the rescue happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Deputy Michael Gregorek was responding to a call of a vehicle on fire. He had no idea what the scene was going to be like. Just a month prior, Gregorek said he responded to a call and a suspect had been throwing Molotov cocktails at a vehicle; he thought this could be something similar.

When he arrived at the scene he saw a man throwing something at the SUV with heavy smoke pouring out. For a brief time, he thought he was dealing with a criminal act. Until he heard the man yelling for his dog.

“He starts screaming, ‘My dog’s in the car,’” Gregorek said.

Gregorek ran to the back of the vehicle, pulled out his retractable baton, and smashed out the back window.

In the video, you can see the dog Hank as he appears confused and stressed with smoke pouring out the back.

Hank’s owner tried to drag him out, but the smoke was too heavy and he had to step aside. Gregorek then stepped in and hoisted Hank out of the vehicle and to safety.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Hank was in the vehicle waiting for his owner, with the window halfway open. The fire department believes the fire was electrical and likely started somewhere under the dashboard or console. The fire isn’t believed to be suspicious.

