Transportation departments prepare for icy roads, give tips on driving in winter weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Roads will be affected by the winter weather in the ArkLaMiss. Freezing temperatures when it’s raining or snowing could lead to ice on the roads. If you have to drive, be extra careful, especially on interstates and bridges.

“Things can go awry very quickly on an ice road or even on a rainy day or a windy day,” said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Communications Director, Rodney Mallett.

With winter weather expected, officials said things can get dangerous.

“If you encounter a skid take your foot off the accelerator and steer into the skid and always loose low beams during rain or sleet,” said Sergeant Scott Moreau with Louisiana State Police.

Moreau said if you have to hit the roads, be hyper-aware, wear your seat belt, and don’t use cruise control.

“Reduce your speed and allow extra traveling time, to get to your destination if you must travel. Increase your following distance behind vehicles,” said Moreau.

Mallett said the DOTD is keeping a close eye on the weather with salt on standby.

“We have to time it with the precipitation and the temperature so we have staging areas throughout the Northeast Louisiana area and we have salt and salt spreads at these sights,” said Mallett.

Mallett said they will put up barriers in front of bridges or roads if necessary.

“We will close roads and deem roads unpassable, we’ve had problems in the past with people moving barricades, we don’t need people doing that,” said Mallett.

In South Arkansas, they started putting salt on the roads two days ago, and now the Arkansas DOTD is concerned about black ice as conditions are only getting worse.

“We’re trying to plow as much as we can, treat the roads with some rock salt and just really repeat that process over and over again and minimize any icy patches we have out there,” said the Public Information Officer for Arkansas DOTD, Dave Parker.

You can download the 511LA app or go to https://www.511la.org/#:Alerts to check road conditions in Louisiana. You can also go to idrivearkansas.com to check on the road conditions in Arkansas.

