Saints interviewing Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for head coach; could announce hire this weekend, NFL insider says

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. Passed over innumerable times for head jobs over the past few seasons, Eric Bieniemy is again a hot commodity as the Chiefs prepare for a divisional-round matchup with the Bills on Sunday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -In the search to replace Sean Payton after 16 years with the New Orleans Saints, the team has added New Orleans native and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, a late entry, to their list of candidates to interview for the vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Bieniemy will interview for the job on Saturday and is reportedly the last candidate that will interview for the job. Rapoport said that he thinks that a hiring decision could be made this weekend.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who many consider the favorite for the position, interviewed on Thursday. The Saints also interviewed Brian Flores and Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. Pederson has been hired for the vacancy in Jacksonville as an announcement was made Thursday.

