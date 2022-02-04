New texting scam appears to be normal function of cell phone

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new scam appears tailor-made to trick cell phone users who don’t know much about how their phones and data plans work. It also plays on the irritation of getting the very thing it is: spam.

Potential victims will get a text message like the one shown here. Instead of offering a prize or freebie or impersonating another agency to extort you, it simply says your data has been used up by spam. It also includes a link it says will clear out that spam.

Though the tech-savvy among us will recognize it as a scam, those who don’t have a lot of experience with texting and cell phones may not be aware of how their phones notify them of data overages. The lack of offer or threat in the message, usually a red flag, could trick some into a false sense of security.

In the case of this message, the text included the owner’s wireless carrier, AT&T, for an added sense of legitimacy. Of course, it’s unlikely AT&T would allow automated messages with improper grammar and capitalization to be the standard way they notify their customers of data overages. (Spam uses very little data and storage anyway.)

As always, never click a link in an unsolicited text message, as it could lead to malicious software being installed on your phone.

