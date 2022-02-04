Advertisement

New texting scam appears to be normal function of cell phone

A text message attempting to trick the user into thinking spam has used up all the phone's data...
A text message attempting to trick the user into thinking spam has used up all the phone's data allotment.(Source: KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new scam appears tailor-made to trick cell phone users who don’t know much about how their phones and data plans work. It also plays on the irritation of getting the very thing it is: spam.

Potential victims will get a text message like the one shown here. Instead of offering a prize or freebie or impersonating another agency to extort you, it simply says your data has been used up by spam. It also includes a link it says will clear out that spam.

Though the tech-savvy among us will recognize it as a scam, those who don’t have a lot of experience with texting and cell phones may not be aware of how their phones notify them of data overages. The lack of offer or threat in the message, usually a red flag, could trick some into a false sense of security.

In the case of this message, the text included the owner’s wireless carrier, AT&T, for an added sense of legitimacy. Of course, it’s unlikely AT&T would allow automated messages with improper grammar and capitalization to be the standard way they notify their customers of data overages. (Spam uses very little data and storage anyway.)

As always, never click a link in an unsolicited text message, as it could lead to malicious software being installed on your phone.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert
Interstate closures in Louisiana due to winter weather
Weather related school closing
Multiple ArkLaMiss schools closed due to weather
Police lights
Teen killed in crash on Interstate 20 in Madison Parish
Police Lights
LSP trooper fired after talking about Ronald Greene investigation
Robert Scott Brown, Jr.
Monroe man arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Latest News

MGN Graphic
Deer export, feeding banned in multiple northeast Louisiana parishes
MJ Foster Promise Program to provide free community college to those who qualify
MJ Foster Promise Program to provide free community college to those who qualify
Ezra Coutee (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)
Man found guilty of raping woman over 70 years old
Gidget is around 6 months old and she's available for adoption through River Cities Humane...
Adopt a Pet: Gidget!