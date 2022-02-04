MJ Foster Promise Program to provide free community college to those who qualify

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Starting July 1, you may be able to attend any community college in Louisiana for free.

This comes after Governor John Bel Edwards dedicated $10.5 million to the MJ Foster Promise Program.

“It’s like TOPS for grown-ups,” explained Dr. Randy Esters, Chancellor at Louisiana Delta Community College.

The program allows Lousiana residents over 21 with a high school diploma or equivalent to request funding if they meet specific financial requirements.

“You may have an excuse not to come get training,” Dr. Esters told KNOE. “But you don’t have a reason.”

Dr. Esters added the program is a last resort “gap funding.” Students will still be required to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. Money from the MJ Foster Promise Program is awarded after Federal and State financial aid has been applied.

“If a student wants to get trained, but they don’t have the funding, this will fill in the gap between Pell Grants and anything else and allow them to come,” said Dr. Esters.

To be eligible, students must pursue a career in five high-demand fields. Those industries include construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics.

“It’s just an umbrella area,” added Esters. “When I looked at the eligible programs, there are five pages of programs. Programs such as Heavy Equipment Operations fall under construction. Cloud Computing falls under IT. So there are a bunch of programs that fall under those umbrellas.”

According to the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assitance, the eligibility requirements are as follows.

1. Meet a family income that does not exceed 300% of the Federal Poverty Level or be unemployed or underemployed for six months prior to receiving grant.



Household of 1 = $38,640





Household of 2 = $52,260





Household of 3 = $65,880





Household of 4 = $79,500





Household of 5 = $93,120



2. Have earned a high school diploma or equivalent or co-enroll in a qualified program of study and in a program to earn high school credential.



3. Have not previously earned an undergraduate degree at the associate level or above.



4. Be a Louisiana resident and U.S. Citizen.



5. Commit to reside in Louisiana one year after completion and to perform 20 hours of community service, an internship, or a mentorship annually to maintain the award.



Incarcerated individuals and those who have been convicted of any crime of violence as defined in RS 14:2 are prohibited from receiving M.J. Foster Promise funds.

For a complete list of approved programs, click here.

