Advertisement

Man found guilty of raping woman over 70 years old

Ezra Coutee (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)
Ezra Coutee (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A man was found guilty in Beauregard Parish Thursday of the rape of a victim over 70 years old.

Ezra Coutee, 47, was arrested in May 2019 in connection with the April 20, 2019, rape.

Coutee entered the woman’s home without permission and raped her, according to information from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Coutee was identified through DNA at the scene that was entered into the CODIS database, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Coutee was found guilty as charged on one count of first-degree rape, and found guilty of the lesser charge of unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling (instead of home invasion).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert
Interstate closures in Louisiana due to winter weather
Weather related school closing
Multiple ArkLaMiss schools closed due to weather
Police lights
Teen killed in crash on Interstate 20 in Madison Parish
Police Lights
LSP trooper fired after talking about Ronald Greene investigation
Robert Scott Brown, Jr.
Monroe man arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Latest News

MGN Graphic
Deer export, feeding banned in multiple northeast Louisiana parishes
A text message attempting to trick the user into thinking spam has used up all the phone's data...
New texting scam appears to be normal function of cell phone
MJ Foster Promise Program to provide free community college to those who qualify
MJ Foster Promise Program to provide free community college to those who qualify
Gidget is around 6 months old and she's available for adoption through River Cities Humane...
Adopt a Pet: Gidget!