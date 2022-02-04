Advertisement

LSP trooper fired after talking about Ronald Greene investigation

Carl Cavalier had been employed by Louisiana State Police since 2014
Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former trooper for Louisiana State Police has been terminated. A spokesperson said Carl Cavalier was terminated for violating numerous policies.

This comes after he spoke to WBRZ in Baton Rouge about investigative notes from the Ronald Greene case that were not yet released to the public. State police also said he was not involved in the Greene investigation.

“The message that is sent is you can kill somebody, you can commit horrific acts, what the governor himself calls criminal acts. Nothing’s going to happen to you, but the guy who says, ‘wait a minute, the emperor has no clothes’, fired,” said Cavalier’s attorney Jill Craft.

Cavalier received his termination on Monday.

Full LSP statement:

Trooper Cavalier received notice of his termination on Monday January 31, 2022 for violations of the Public Statements policy, Lawful Orders policy, Loyalty to the Department policy, Dissemination of Information policy, Seeking Publicity policy, and Conduct Unbecoming policy.

· Our department’s policies and procedures are in place to ensure accountability and professionalism by all employees

· All employees of the Department of Public Safety are required to adhere to our policies

· The investigation into the Greene incident began the same day of the incident by our LSP Investigators and remains ongoing with state and federal investigators

· Cavalier was not involved in the Greene investigation

· All of the case files had been provided to the DOJ by the DA on 09/09/19; prior to Cavalier communicating with the media

· Cavalier initiated several complaints against departmental personnel. Each complaint has been thoroughly investigated by Internal Affairs and all have been unfounded.

