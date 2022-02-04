Louisiana police officer flips cruiser in heavy rain while responding to call

SLIDELL, La. (KNOE) - Inclement weather is believed to have contributed to a single-vehicle crash in Louisiana involving a police officer.

According to Slidell police, the crash happened on Interstate 10 around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2022.

They say the officer was responding to a call in heavy rain when he switched lanes and lost control of his vehicle.

Police say the car hit a guard rail and flipped over. The police car was heavily damaged in the crash.

The officer was wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.

