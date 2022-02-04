Driver dead in Caddo Parish crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A person is dead following a crash that took place early Friday morning.

Officers got the call just after midnight on Feb. 4 to Blanchard Furrh Road, west of Backpack Road.

Below is information from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office:

According to Lt. Mike Gray, upon arrival deputies and EMS found a 2020 Toyota Tundra overturned on a bridge. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, had to be pulled out of the pickup truck and was confirmed dead on scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota truck was eastbound on Blanchard Furrh Road when the driver lost control coming out of a curve leaving the roadway and striking a guardrail. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on the bridge. Toyota Telematics called in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.