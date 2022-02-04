Advertisement

Driver dead in Caddo Parish crash

“The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, had to be pulled out of the pickup truck and was confirmed dead on scene.”
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.(KCTV5 News)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A person is dead following a crash that took place early Friday morning.

Officers got the call just after midnight on Feb. 4 to Blanchard Furrh Road, west of Backpack Road.

Below is information from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office:

According to Lt. Mike Gray, upon arrival deputies and EMS found a 2020 Toyota Tundra overturned on a bridge. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, had to be pulled out of the pickup truck and was confirmed dead on scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota truck was eastbound on Blanchard Furrh Road when the driver lost control coming out of a curve leaving the roadway and striking a guardrail. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on the bridge. Toyota Telematics called in the crash.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert
Interstate closures in Louisiana due to winter weather
Weather related school closing
Multiple ArkLaMiss schools closed due to weather
Police lights
Teen killed in crash on Interstate 20 in Madison Parish
Robert Scott Brown, Jr.
Monroe man arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Police Lights
LSP trooper fired after talking about Ronald Greene investigation

Latest News

Man killed in two-car crash north of Farmerville
Four dead in fiery crash on I-12
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Collision Course: A look at the most dangerous intersections in Ouachita Parish
Serious wreck on Hwy. 165-S and Winnsboro Rd.
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
I-20 to drop to one lane for road repairs