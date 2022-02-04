Deer export, feeding banned in multiple northeast Louisiana parishes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced a ban on feeding deer and removing carcasses from the multiple northeast Louisiana parishes.

The announcement, made on Feb. 4, is in response to an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish being diagnosed with chronic wasting disease. CWD is contagious among deer and is always fatal.

The feeding ban goes into effect on Feb. 7, 2022. The export ban goes into effect immediately.

The bans affect Tensas, Madison, and Franklin parishes.

LDWF released the following details:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), in accordance with a Declaration of Emergency order by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), is imposing a feeding and carcass export ban on deer in Tensas, Franklin and Madison parishes.

The Commission, after receiving a report on the preliminary positive deer, issued its order on Thursday (Feb. 3), effective Friday (Feb. 4), to direct LDWF to implement its CWD Management Plan to monitor and contain the spread of disease in the state.

This Declaration will remain in effect for the maximum period allowed under the Administrative Procedure Act or until rescinded or modified by the Secretary.

To see the complete declaration of emergency, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

“This is the best option that we have at this time,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “We will provide updates on our response in the coming months.”

What this order means:

All supplemental feeding, including mineral or salt licks, is prohibited in Tensas, Franklin and Madison parishes. The purpose of this feeding ban is to reduce the potential for the spread of CWD in Louisiana by reducing the risk of exposure when deer are concentrated around feeding sites.

The use of approved bait not normally ingested by deer for feral hog trapping will be allowed. All bait must be placed and contained within the trap itself. Backyard bird feeders are also exempt from this supplemental feeding prohibition.

The export of cervid carcasses or part of a cervid carcass originating within Tensas Franklin and Madison parishes is prohibited, except for: meat that is cut and wrapped; meat that has been boned out; quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached, antlers, clean skull plates with antlers, cleaned skulls without tissue attached, capes, tanned hides, finished taxidermy mounts and cleaned cervid teeth.

About Chronic Wasting Disease (From the U.S. Geological Survey)

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal, neurological illness occurring in North American cervids (members of the deer family), including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose. Since its discovery in 1967, CWD has spread geographically and increased in prevalence locally. CWD is contagious; it can be transmitted freely within and among cervid populations. No treatments or vaccines are currently available.

CWD is transmitted directly through animal-to-animal contact, and indirectly through contact with objects or environment contaminated with infectious material (including saliva, urine, feces, and carcasses of CWD-infected animals).

