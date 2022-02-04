Advertisement

CDC to start tracking COVID-19 through wastewater

By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 because it’s a quicker way to get a glimpse of the disease’s spread.

It’s going to start publishing data about it on its coronavirus dashboard.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System tests for disease in 19 states.

More than 500 of its sites will start submitting data to the CDC this week.

Studies indicate most people infected with COVID-19 shed its viral DNA through feces.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert
Interstate closures in Louisiana due to winter weather
Weather related school closing
Multiple ArkLaMiss schools closed due to weather
Police lights
Teen killed in crash on Interstate 20 in Madison Parish
Robert Scott Brown, Jr.
Monroe man arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Zyaire Bell was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but...
6-year-old put on life support, diagnosed with rare condition associated with COVID-19

Latest News

Some of the leaders attending the Olympics are authoritarians.
Olympics begin amid boycotts, pandemic
Deanna Isom was shot 11 times and is home recovering after countless surgeries.
Woman shot 11 times tells her story of survival
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
US employers shrug off omicron, add 467,000 jobs in January
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery killer’s father retracts plea before hate crime trial
The USDA is issuing new nutrition standards that will require less sodium and healthier grains...
USDA to update school meal nutrition standards