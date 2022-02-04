Advertisement

Arrest made in French Quarter murder caught on camera

James Patton has been arrested in connection with the French Quarter slaying of Russel Ricou Jr.
James Patton has been arrested in connection with the French Quarter slaying of Russel Ricou Jr.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent and David Jones
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting another in the French Quarter last month.

Surveillance video captured the Jan. 9 argument between Russel Ricou Jr., 41, and a man police identified as James Patton, 38. It happened around 10:27 p.m. at the intersection of Conti and Burgundy Streets, outside of the Three-Legged Dog bar.

The two men, highlighted, are arguing just moments before the shooting.
The two men, highlighted, are arguing just moments before the shooting.(WVUE)

In the video, the two exchange words in each other’s faces, and Ricou is shot as he goes in to punch Patton. Patton then walks away and a bystander speeds off on foot. Ricou died from his injuries.

Patton was arrested Feb. 4 on Cleveland Avenue without incident, NOPD says.

James Patton has been arrested for allegedly killing Russel Ricou Jr. outside of the...
James Patton has been arrested for allegedly killing Russel Ricou Jr. outside of the Three-Legged Dog bar in January.(NOPD)

The victim’s brother, Denis Ricou, posted a loving tribute and a GoFundMe link days after the shooting.

“Known as a best friend to all, a loyal ally in any altercation and an extremely frustrating “little brother” to many, Russell will be forever remembered for his laugh, his strong language and gruff tone and his never-failing way of staying in touch with everyone he loved … at all times of the day and night,” the tribute reads.

Russel Ricou Jr.
Russel Ricou Jr.(Jacob Schoen and Son Funeral Home)

