Adopt a Pet: Gidget!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Gidget! This adorable 6 to 7-month-old girl is looking for her “furever” home. She’s currently at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

The shelter has a promotion for the month of February where all adult cats are $60!

They’ve got a PetSmart Adoption event Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m in Monroe.

They’ll also have a booth set up at the 15th Annual Krewe of PAWS Mardi Gras Pet Parade on February 19, so come say hi!

The shelter has plenty of other cats and kittens available for adoption. They ask that you fill out an adoption application first and then call them to set up an appointment before showing up.

You can fill out applications to volunteer or foster. Donations of food and other supplies are always much appreciated, and you can check their Facebook page for some of their most needed items.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information. They’re located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

