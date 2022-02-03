Tallulah residents to receive credit amid errors with increased water rates

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tallulah residents are still fighting with the city over water bill refunds and this comes after the city illegally increased the water rates for customers last March.

The Tallulah Mayor Charles Finlayson says when the city council held a vote for water increases, it was a tie and he thought he could break it to continue with the ordinance. Mayor Finlayson says the water increase was to help pay for improvements to the city’s water plant.

“We’re getting a 7.8 million dollar loan and we have a little over 3 million dollars in grants,” said Charles Finlayson, The Tallulah Mayor.

He says in November, the city lawyers notified the board if a majority didn’t vote in favor to increase the water rate, then legally it did not pass and now they’re issuing credits to each customer account but credit isn’t what some community members want.

“They did it illegally, now they got their hands caught in the cookie jar. Now they say they are going to give us a credit. They say they owe us a refund. A refund is not a credit, you took my money illegally. Give me back my money,” said Alvin Bagby, a Tallulah resident.

The mayor says the average bill was raised by 12 dollars and The city of Tallulah is moving forward to crediting more than 300 thousand dollars to customers.

“It’s going to be between 325 and 350 thousand dollars. The people will have credit if they’re regular customers. Now, if you were a customer at that time and you’re not, we will refund it in a check,” says the Mayor.

Another resident says a full monetary refund is what the community expects.

“I’ve talked to hundreds even thousands of citizens around the city. There’s no citizen that I’ve spoken with as of today that wants a credit,” said Antonio Wilson, a Tallulah Resident.

The mayor says the council approved issuing credits to all 3,000 customers and he supports their decision.

