Advertisement

Ochsner LSU Health clinics reduce operations due to weather

OCHSNER Monroe Medical Center
OCHSNER Monroe Medical Center(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided by Ochsner LSU Health.

Feb. 3, 2022, Monroe, La. -- Due to the weather impact on transportation, the clinics and outpatient activity at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center and its Urgent Care in West Monroe will have reduced operations to ensure the safety of patients, staff and providers on Friday, February 4.

Patients with a scheduled appointment will be contacted by a staff member to discuss appointment status. Patients may call their provider, the clinic or 318-330-7168 during open hours regarding rescheduling.

Ochsner LSU Health – West Monroe Urgent Care, 207 Thomas Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291, will be open from 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The walk-in clinic located at the Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center at 4864 Jackson Street will be open regular hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center will be closing its drive through COVID-19 testing.

Urgent care virtual visits are available 24/7 online with Ochsner Anywhere Care. Go to ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere to get started.

Stay updated on winter weather updates at ochsnerlsuhs.org/weather-updates and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Ambulance carrying patient crashes in Ruston, 1 dead, 1 seriously burned
As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the...
Franklin Parish fatal crash kills two Winnsboro women
(FILE)
Juvenile hit by train while walking to school in Monroe
Eugene Williams, 29
UPDATE: Second arrest made in Monroe shooting death of teen
Police sirens
Pedestrian dies after being hit by school bus in Morehouse Parish

Latest News

Clinton National Airport in Little Rock began applying anti-icing material to its runway and...
Dozens of Memphis, Little Rock flights canceled
Weather related school closing
Multiple ArkLaMiss schools closed due to weather
Traffic Alert
Interstate closures in Louisiana due to winter weather
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises