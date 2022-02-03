Ochsner LSU Health clinics reduce operations due to weather

The following information was provided by Ochsner LSU Health.

Feb. 3, 2022, Monroe, La. -- Due to the weather impact on transportation, the clinics and outpatient activity at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center and its Urgent Care in West Monroe will have reduced operations to ensure the safety of patients, staff and providers on Friday, February 4.

Patients with a scheduled appointment will be contacted by a staff member to discuss appointment status. Patients may call their provider, the clinic or 318-330-7168 during open hours regarding rescheduling.

Ochsner LSU Health – West Monroe Urgent Care, 207 Thomas Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291, will be open from 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The walk-in clinic located at the Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center at 4864 Jackson Street will be open regular hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center will be closing its drive through COVID-19 testing.

Urgent care virtual visits are available 24/7 online with Ochsner Anywhere Care. Go to ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere to get started.

Stay updated on winter weather updates at ochsnerlsuhs.org/weather-updates and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.