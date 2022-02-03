Advertisement

Multiple ArkLaMiss schools closed due to weather

By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dangerously cold temperatures combined with rain has prompted the closing of several schools in the ArkLaMiss.

You can view our full list of closings by clicking here. The list will be updated when new closings are announced.

Some schools are moving to virtual learning for the day.

For those children who will miss school, it would be a great time to check out our Weather Academy Experiments with Lucy Doll and Sheena Martin!

Additional information on closures has been posted below when available.

Because of winter weather predictions from the National Weather Service, the University will move Friday classes...

Posted by Louisiana Tech University on Thursday, February 3, 2022

DWCS will be closed TOMORROW - Friday 2/4/22 due to the possibility of inclement weather. Be sure to check with...

Posted by Darbonne Woods Charter School on Thursday, February 3, 2022

All Monroe City Schools will be closed tomorrow, FRIDAY 2/4, due to the Potential for Inclement Weather & Dangerous Road Conditions.

Posted by Sallie Humble Elementary School on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Ouachita Parish is under a Winter Weather advisory until 9:00 p.m. tonight, and our area could be impacted by inclement...

Posted by Ouachita Parish Schools on Thursday, February 3, 2022

