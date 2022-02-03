Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis recaps Washington D.C trip

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is speaking out after he and members of the Monroe City Council traveled to Washington D.C last week.

City leaders met with Senators John Kennedy, Bill Cassidy, and Representatives Julia Letlow, Steve Scalise, and Mike Johnson.

“I just wanted to leave them with the fact that we are doing some things to move the city,” Ellis told KNOE. “The {Ouachita} Candy Company development. Some stuff that we are doing in early childhood that we will announce later this year. Some of the other things like the {Northeast Louisiana} Children’s Museum movement, other things that we are doing in the community that complements these infrastructure projects.”

Ellis says the purpose of the trip was to develop relationships and educate lawmakers on essential projects that need funding in the City of Monroe.

“Natural disasters keep pounding the coast of Louisiana and our biggest thing is to put in their head to think about 15-20 years down the road,” explained Ellis. “As these companies get tired of being resilient along the Gulf Coast. Why don’t you pay attention to Northeast Louisiana, help us build our infrastructure up, so we can talk about relocation within the state.”

Those projects include expanding and renovating the cities water treatment plant, completing the Texas-Standifer Trunkline, and finally finishing the Kansas Lane Extension project.

In addition to meeting with legislators, Ellis and his wife Ashely, a member of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), participated in a panel discussion on improving education in Louisiana.

