Man attempted to have Slidell business partner killed, detectives say

Ahmad Slyyeh
Ahmad Slyyeh(St. Tammany Sheriff)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie man is behind bars in St. Tammany Parish for allegedly attempting to hire someone to murder his business partner.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Ahmad Slyyeh, 30, attempted to hire someone to kill a man he owns a Slidell business with. Detectives say Slyyeh met with someone to conspire the plan with. The individual in question instead came forward to authorities to reveal Slyyeh’s intentions, detectives say.

A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Slyyeh, and as detectives were actively searching for him, he turned himself into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

“I am very proud of the hard work of our deputies and detectives,” said Sheriff Randy Smith. “They work very hard to keep everyone safe and to solve any and all crimes,” Sheriff Smith stated. “This particular incident could have ended with someone getting hurt, but instead everyone is safe and the perpetrator is in custody.”

His bond is currently set at $225,000.

