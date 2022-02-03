Interstate closures in Louisiana due to winter weather

The following information was provided by the Louisiana Dept. of Transportation and Development.

MONROE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that today, Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m., I-49 North and I-220 will be closed.

Following the above closures I-49 Urban @ LA526 will be closing at 3:00 p.m.

These closures will stay in place until such time as the roads are deemed as safe.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Safety reminder: DOTD appreciates your cooperation and patience and wants you to stay safe and drive with caution, if you have to be out. As an added reminder, it is unlawful and unsafe to drive around barricades and closures.

Additional information: Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

