Family of Ronald Greene to speak in response to governor’s comments

File photo
File photo(KNOE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Ronald Greene will hold a virtual news conference two days after Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke about the investigation into Greene’s death.

Greene died following a traffic stop by Louisiana State Police near Monroe in 2019.

The governor made his comments during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 1 amid growing pressure for him to discuss more about his knowledge of the case. Edwards has faced increasing pressure lately to disclose precisely when he found out that Greene died as a result of his arrest and not from a vehicle crash.

Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Edwards was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene that troopers engaged in “a violent, lengthy struggle” that ended with the Black motorist’s death. Yet the governor remained publicly quiet as Louisiana State Police clung to a much different story: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase.

The news conference is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. and will be live streaming inside this story.

