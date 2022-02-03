Advertisement

Dozens of Memphis, Little Rock flights canceled

Clinton National Airport in Little Rock began applying anti-icing material to its runway and taxiways at 1:15 a.m.
Clinton National Airport in Little Rock began applying anti-icing material to its runway and taxiways at 1:15 a.m.(Clinton National Airport)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Have a flight booked? Better check with the airline.

Memphis International Airport and the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock reported Thursday morning dozens of flight cancellations.

Glen Thomas, public information officer for the Memphis airport, said all of its runways were open; however, some commercial airlines were canceling flights.

“They don’t want the aircraft to come in and accumulate ice and have to deal with de-icing and some of those issues,” he said.

Shane Carter, director of public affairs and governmental relations, said Clinton National Airport was “open and operational.” He noted, however, that airlines had canceled 23 departures and 19 arrivals.

“Check your flight status before coming to the airport,” Carter said.

The Little Rock airport began applying anti-icing material to its runway and taxiways at 1:15 a.m. Since then, teams have worked continuously to sweep the runway surface.

