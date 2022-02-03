Advertisement

Bath and Body Works receives backlash after releasing Black History Month collection

(KSFY)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Bath and Body Works released its first Black History Month collection. The collection features candles, lotions, and fragrance mist designed in the traditional art of African mud cloth, according to William Bernard, vice president of design, Stylecaster reported.

“To me, it beautifully bridges our rich history with a bright future through vibrant colors and inspirational messages. I also think it’s meaningful that a group of Black associates, leaders, and partners from Bath & Body Works were a part of the creation, allowing our collective expression to come to life,” Bernard said.

The Bath and Body Works in-store sign introduces the collection decorated in kente cloth welcoming customers with the statement, “Celebrate Black History Month.”

The products in the collection are decorated in tribal patterns and read the words, “unity,” “empowered,” and “confident.”

Bath and Body Works stated that they’ll be donating $500,000 to The National Urban League and The Columbus Urban League. The company also plans to host events promoting Black health and wellness.

This didn’t sit well with some users on Twitter, expressing feelings of capitalistic exploitation of the Black community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert
Interstate closures in Louisiana due to winter weather
Weather related school closing
Multiple ArkLaMiss schools closed due to weather
Police lights
Teen killed in crash on Interstate 20 in Madison Parish
Robert Scott Brown, Jr.
Monroe man arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Police Lights
LSP trooper fired after talking about Ronald Greene investigation

Latest News

Prosecutors portrayed Avenatti as a common thief and serial liar. He countered by seeking to...
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels
New guidelines released could affect what children eat at school. (Source: CNN)
USDA releases new school meal guidelines
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Attorney: Family ‘flabbergasted’ by killing of Amir Locke
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
Therapy cow helps seniors with Alzheimer’s, dementia create new memories