Zero tolerance for reckless, distracted driving in Arkansas work zones

Officials in Arkansas are promoting a new zero-tolerance campaign designed to reduce crashes in work zones.

According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), Arkansas State Police (ASP) and Arkansas Highway Police (AHP), announced on Wednesday a statewide work zone safety campaign called ‘Slow Down, Phone Down.’ They say it’s “aimed at cracking down on reckless and distracted driving in work zones across the state.”

According to their campaign website, work zone crashes have risen sharply over the last few years.

“In 2018, Arkansas recorded a total of 1,224 work zone crashes. Of those, there were 13 fatalities and 52 serious injuries.”

“In 2021, there were a total of 2,140 work zone crashes resulting in 16 fatalities and 54 serious injuries.”

They say that’s an increase of 70%.

The ‘Slow Down, Phone Down’ campaign is designed to get drivers off their phones and to pay attention to the roadway. Officials provided the following information:

What are the rules of driving in a work zone?

The following rules apply when workers are present in a work zone:

Fines double. If a driver receives a citation for any moving traffic violation in a work zone, they will pay double the fine. A moving traffic violation includes speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, and more.

Leave your phone alone. Does holding your phone to take a phone call, send a text, look up directions, or scroll social media count as a moving traffic violation? Yes. Hands-free connections are a much safer option.

How do I know the work zone speed limit? When approaching a work zone, you will see orange barrels, cones, road work signs, etc. indicating that you are entering a work zone. At this point, you can safely assume the speed limit will be significantly reduced from what it was previously. Slow down, put your phone down, and watch for posted speed limit signs.

How does the campaign work?

Beginning February 2022, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Highway Police will have marked and low-profile patrols stationed in work zones across the state to crack down on reckless and distracted driving.

When an officer observes someone speeding, using their phone, or distracted driving in a work zone, the person will be pulled over and cited. This is a zero tolerance campaign. The rules are simple: slow down, phone down.

