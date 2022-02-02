Advertisement

Zero tolerance for reckless, distracted driving in Arkansas work zones

File Photo
File Photo(Live 5 News)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Officials in Arkansas are promoting a new zero-tolerance campaign designed to reduce crashes in work zones.

According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), Arkansas State Police (ASP) and Arkansas Highway Police (AHP), announced on Wednesday a statewide work zone safety campaign called ‘Slow Down, Phone Down.’ They say it’s aimed at cracking down on reckless and distracted driving in work zones across the state.”

According to their campaign website, work zone crashes have risen sharply over the last few years.

“In 2018, Arkansas recorded a total of 1,224 work zone crashes. Of those, there were 13 fatalities and 52 serious injuries.”

“In 2021, there were a total of 2,140 work zone crashes resulting in 16 fatalities and 54 serious injuries.”

They say that’s an increase of 70%.

The ‘Slow Down, Phone Down’ campaign is designed to get drivers off their phones and to pay attention to the roadway. Officials provided the following information:

What are the rules of driving in a work zone?

The following rules apply when workers are present in a work zone:

Fines double. If a driver receives a citation for any moving traffic violation in a work zone, they will pay double the fine. A moving traffic violation includes speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, and more.

Leave your phone alone. Does holding your phone to take a phone call, send a text, look up directions, or scroll social media count as a moving traffic violation? Yes. Hands-free connections are a much safer option.

How do I know the work zone speed limit? When approaching a work zone, you will see orange barrels, cones, road work signs, etc. indicating that you are entering a work zone. At this point, you can safely assume the speed limit will be significantly reduced from what it was previously. Slow down, put your phone down, and watch for posted speed limit signs.

How does the campaign work?

Beginning February 2022, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Highway Police will have marked and low-profile patrols stationed in work zones across the state to crack down on reckless and distracted driving.

When an officer observes someone speeding, using their phone, or distracted driving in a work zone, the person will be pulled over and cited. This is a zero tolerance campaign. The rules are simple: slow down, phone down.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the...
Franklin Parish fatal crash kills two Winnsboro women
A nearby resident said he hid in his bathroom when he heard the gunshots.
Deadly shooting in Monroe, neighbor says he heard at least 10 gunshots
Police lights
Ambulance carrying patient crashes in Ruston, 1 dead, 1 seriously burned
Reported shooting near ULM in Monroe
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Monroe near ULM
Don Nance Running for Mayor
Lawsuit filed over candidate’s eligibility to run for West Monroe mayor

Latest News

Franklin Parish School Board appoints new assistant superintendent
Franklin Parish schools get first minority assistant superintendent
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
Police sirens
Pedestrian dies after being hit by school bus in Morehouse Parish
Robert Scott Brown, Jr.
Monroe man arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Eugene Williams, 29
UPDATE: Second arrest made in Monroe shooting death of teen