Pedestrian dies after being hit by school bus in Morehouse Parish

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - A woman is dead after being hit by a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, it happened just after 7:00 a.m., on US Hwy 425, just south of LA Hwy 142.

Police say Sandra Anthony, 57, of Bastrop, was killed in the crash.

Authorities released the following information:

Bastrop – On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, just after 7:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatality crash involving a school bus and pedestrian on US Hwy 425, just south of LA Hwy 142. This crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Sandra Anthony of Bastrop.

The initial investigation revealed a 2011 IC school bus, driven by 68-year-old Uril Smith, Jr., of Bastrop, was traveling south on US Hwy 425. At the same time, Anthony was walking in the roadway and was struck by the school bus.

Anthony suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner. Smith was restrained and was not injured in the crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

When walking near a roadway always make yourself visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians that are walking at night should try to carry a flashlight for added safety. A person should always walk on a sidewalk, but if there is not a sidewalk available, you should always walk on the shoulder or if no shoulder is available, as close to the roadway edge facing traffic.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated three fatal crashes resulting in four deaths.

