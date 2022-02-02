Advertisement

NASA plans to retire International Space Station by crashing it into ocean

NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.
NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.(Source: NASA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA will retire the International Space Station after its third decade in orbit.

The agency is planning to crash the ISS into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean in January 2031.

The area, known as Point Nemo, has been the crash site for hundreds of pieces of space debris over the years.

Orbiting 227 nautical miles above Earth, the ISS has been a temporary home to more than 200 astronauts from 19 countries since hosting its first crew in 2000.

Without the ISS, NASA will rely on the private sector to help continue scientific research in space.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the...
Franklin Parish fatal crash kills two Winnsboro women
A nearby resident said he hid in his bathroom when he heard the gunshots.
Deadly shooting in Monroe, neighbor says he heard at least 10 gunshots
Reported shooting near ULM in Monroe
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Monroe near ULM
Don Nance Running for Mayor
Lawsuit filed over candidate’s eligibility to run for West Monroe mayor
The plant is expected to bring in around 300 local jobs this year for construction and reduce...
Solar plant coming to Morehouse Parish

Latest News

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Starbucks keeps raising its prices
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Amber Alert: 2-day-old baby reported missing after mother found fatally shot in Memphis
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: Curing cancer is a White House priority