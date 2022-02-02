Advertisement

NAACP activist optimistic that Ronald Greene investigation can spark change

NAACP activist optimistic that Ronald Greene investigation can spark change
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The president of Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP said the investigation into Ronald Greene’s death is being closely watched by Louisiana residents and people across the country.

He said it’s imperative to let the investigative process continue to bring closure to Greene’s family and ensure incidents like this do not happen again.

“You got to give those persons who you represent the full confidence that you’re not going to tolerate such actions. You’re not going to be wavering in it. So, I think, If the governor knew about it in the time that it’s reported, he should have immediately moved forward with the Louisiana State Police,” said Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP President Ambrose Douzart.

The federal investigation into Greene’s death continues.



