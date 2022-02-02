Advertisement

Monroe man arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Robert Scott Brown, Jr.
Robert Scott Brown, Jr.(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was booked into the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles Tuesday night.

OPSO investigators and agents with the FBI were assigned a search warrant at the 3000 block of Deborah Drive in Monroe. According to documents from the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court, the warrant was in reference to a person viewing, downloading, and possessing child sexual abuse material.

The investigation conducted by investigators and FBI agents revealed that there were three subjects residing at the Deborah Drive residence. Court documents state that both agencies involved in the investigation learned from the homeowners that Robert Brown, Jr., possessor of the child pornography, moved out of the residence and was living in an apartment nearby.

Agencies made contact with Brown, and he willingly went to the residence and provided a brief statement, court records say.

According to the records, Brown admitted to investigators and agents that he views incest porn, along with “older/younger” porn on a daily basis. On the other hand, it was written inside the court documents that Brown denied any knowledge pertaining to specific computer programs that the agents were asking about regarding downloading and viewing child sexual abuse material.

Court records state that the searching of devices at the 3000 block of Deborah Drive residence failed to yield any illegal material. No illegal activity was discovered at this residence.

However, agents found an extremely high volume of child sexual abuse material on a hard drive in Brown’s bedroom at his apartment. Documents with the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Courts say the illegal content was on a hard drive connected to Brown’s tower computer.

Brown was released from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after 5:30 a.m., according to the booking website.

