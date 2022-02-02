Gov. Edwards calls nature of Ronald Greene’s death in LSP custody ‘racist’ amid calls to resign

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards calls the in-custody beating and death of Ronald Greene racist and wrong.

This comes after growing calls for transparency from his office. The governor denies impeding the investigation.

Governor Edwards calls the sight of Louisiana state troopers dragging Ronald Greene and the sound of Greene’s cries to God amid constant apologies excessive and unlawful.

“I think we have to acknowledge racism when we see it,” said Gov. Edwards.

Recent reports show the governor was informed of a death involving a violent struggle with state police following a state police chase from Ouachita to Union Parish.

“Mr. Greene was panicked, he was terrified. He was letting the officers know he was scared. He was calling them his brother,” Edwards said.

For years, the LSP said Greene died in a crash.

The Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder tells the Associated Press, so did the governor. On Tuesday, Governor Edwards answered the growing call to give his own timeline of what he knew and when.

“Despite some recent comments by others, I will tell you that I have never said that Mr. Greene died in a car accident. I haven’t said it in public, I haven’t said it in private,” Edwards said.

Kevin Reeves was LSP’s superintendent at the time. He sent a text to the governor within hours after Greene died. The message does not identify Greene but says troopers were involved in a “violent, lengthy struggle”. However, there are questions about why the governor stayed silent for two years as state police publicly said Greene died from a crash after a chase.

KNOE’s Jasmine Anderson asked a local civil rights advocate why the narrative was never clarified.

“What does his silence say to you? ‘Silence has two directions sometimes. Silence says number one, that the person may know something but be afraid to make a swift decision or indication. Silence also gives us the opportunity to weigh out the factors,” replied Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP President Ambrose Douzart.

Civil rights advocates say it’s a struggle that should have never happened.

“They should recognize, you can’t handle a situation like this haphazardly,” Douzart said.

And the governor says it should never happen again.

“There is implicit bias in many, many people. And too often, there is outright racism. And we have to do more to identify that early on and separate people from their badges when they’re not worthy of wearing one. When they’re not committed to serving and protecting the public,” Gov. Edwards said.

The house speaker said Monday he is weighing legislative action against Edwards for what he calls “gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit” in the governor’s response to the Greene case.

