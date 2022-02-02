Advertisement

Franklin Parish schools get first minority assistant superintendent

Franklin Parish School Board appoints new assistant superintendent(Roosevelt Grant)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Schools’ superintendent appointed a new leader Tuesday night at their meeting. Board members unanimously agreed to promote longtime employee Latanga “Tan” Blackson to assistant superintendent.

“If you get to know Tan Blackson, you will see she’s genuine. What I mean by genuine is she is a godly-minded woman, she believes in what’s right. She is going to do what’s right, regardless of who likes it or doesn’t like it. She has been in the [school] system for a pretty good minute. She has had some ups and downs in the system. She has fought the fight, she’s prevailing on all issues and all levels,” said Franklin Parish NAACP president Roosevelt Grant.

For both the school system and the community, it’s monumental. Grant said Blackson is the first Black person in this role. Grant said finally filling the position has been a long time coming. He said it’s been open since Wiley McClary resigned.

“Women are taking some serious strides in all areas of life. Not just in politics, there’s social events and in life in general. Women are stepping up to the forefront where men have always been the front leader in certain areas but now women are taking the lead and they’re taking the baton and running with it,” Grant said.

Grant believes Blackson’s accomplishment highlights diversity and her drive to make a difference, even in the face of adversity.

“I am very into qualified people for qualified positions, regardless of what your color is, regardless of what your gender is, but we still have negativity of people from the last election. There are people who still think that certain things didn’t go their way: the election was bought, the election was fraudulent. This is the deep south. There’s a lot of issues that people, southern people especially, will have to get out of their minds, get out of their system. People use a quote of Dr. King. Dr. King always said it shouldn’t be about the color of your skin but the content of your character. And there’s a PSA commercial on TV, where I see a white gentleman and a black female and they’re talking about the same goals and the same initiatives they have on the jobs market but there’s a big discrepancy, a big gap in the pay. So, until the scales are balanced on a large state, local and national level, you’re going to have discrepancy, you’re going to have opposition. My thing is, it shouldn’t be based on political affiliation. It should be based on issues and strictly facts,” Grant said.

A staff member told KNOE school superintendent John Gullatt appointed Blackson after discussing the position for several months with board members. The staff member said all seven board members were excited and in support of this decision. Blackson was the only applicant, the staff member said.

Blackson was a candidate for superintendent in 2019. Gullatt was ultimately selected with four votes, with Blackson receiving three. A school board staff member told KNOE Blackson will continue her role as personnel and elementary supervisor and reading coordinator in addition to the new role. There are close to 3,000 kids enrolled in the school system.

