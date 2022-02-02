Advertisement

Franklin Parish fatal crash kills two Winnsboro women

As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the...
As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the number of fatal crashes was up from 2020.(AP)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A fatal crash in Franklin Parish has claimed the lives of two Winnsboro women.

According to a news release from state police, troopers began investigating the crash Tuesday afternoon. Trooper Jonathan Odom with the Louisiana State Police released more information on the crash just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night:

Winnsboro – On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 130, near McCurley Road. This crash claimed the lives of 51-year-old Dorothy Thomas and 52-year-old Iris Kelley, who were not wearing seat belts.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by 42-year-old Shedrick Cain of Monroe, was traveling west on LA Hwy 130. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants from the vehicle.

Cain was transported to a local hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers, Thomas and Kelley, suffered fatal injuries; they were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner. All three occupants were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darien Johnson
Information sought after Union Parish man found dead in south Arkansas
Reported shooting near ULM in Monroe
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Monroe near ULM
The plant is expected to bring in around 300 local jobs this year for construction and reduce...
Solar plant coming to Morehouse Parish
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found...
$1 million meth bust leads to arrest

Latest News

Gov. Edwards calls LSP beating of Ronald Greene ‘racist’ amid calls to resign
- Gov. calls out 'racist' nature of Ronald Greene's Death
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
AG Landry asks Legislature to investigate Gov. Edwards in Ronald Greene case
AG Landry calls on Legislature to investigate what Gov. Edwards knew and when in Ronald Greene...
AG Landry calls on Legislature to investigate what Gov. Edwards knew and when in Ronald Greene case
Gov. Edwards talks about knowledge of Ronald Greene's death
Gov. Edwards calls nature of Ronald Greene’s death in LSP custody ‘racist’ amid calls to resign